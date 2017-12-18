TPM News

Sarah Palin’s Son Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges For Second Time

PIN-IT
AP
By Associated Press Published December 18, 2017 12:19 pm
Views

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police arrested the oldest son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin on charges related to domestic violence for the second time in as many years.

Track Palin was arraigned Sunday on three counts of felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief. Each of the charges was related to domestic violence, according to court documents.

No attorney was listed for Track Palin, who was being held at a pretrial facility in Palmer, Alaska.

In 2016, Palin was suspected of punching his girlfriend, who then became concerned that he was going to shoot himself with a rifle, court documents said.

He faced several charges related to domestic violence but had some dismissed in exchange for pleading guilty to possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

His then-girlfriend later filed for custody of their child, and in January she requested a protective order against Track Palin.

Attorney John Tiemessen, who said he represents Sarah Palin, acknowledged the arrest Sunday.

“Given the nature of actions addressed last night by law enforcement and the charges involved, the Palins are unable to comment further,” Tiemessen said. “They ask that the family’s privacy is respected during this challenging situation just as others dealing with a struggling family member would also request.”

Track Palin served in Iraq for a year in 2008.

Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, said when her son was first accused of domestic violence in 2016 that post-traumatic stress disorder might have been a factor.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: Trump Mulled Reversing Gorsuch Nomination Over Concerns About Loyalty 51 minutes ago

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump talked about reversing his decision to nominate Neil...

After Amtrak Crash, Trump Plugs 'Soon To Be Submitted Infrastructure Plan' about 18 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday used a multi-casualty train crash to plug his promise...

Trump Judicial Nominee Withdraws After Vid Of Confirmation Hearing Went Viral about 18 hours ago

Matthew Petersen, who was nominated by President Donald Trump to serve on the U.S. District...

Twitter Suspends Anti-Muslim British Figure Retweeted By Trump about 20 hours ago

Twitter on Monday suspended the account of Jayda Fransen, a leader of a far-right...

CDC Director Doesn't Exactly Deny Story On Banned Budgetary Words about 21 hours ago

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday didn’t exactly...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.