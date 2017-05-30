TPM News

Cleveland Fires 1 Officer And Suspends 2nd Responsible For Tamir Rice Shooting

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2015, file photo, "R.I.P. Tamir Rice" is written on a wooden post near a makeshift memorial at the gazebo where a white patrol officer fatally shot the boy on Nov. 22, 2014, outside the Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland. A disciplinary hearing for 911 dispatcher Constance Hollinger took place Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, with Hollinger facing possible suspension for up to 10 days on internal disciplinary charges she failed to relay that a 911 caller reporting “a guy” pointing a gun said the male could be a juvenile and the gun might be a “fake.” (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Tony Dejak/AP
By DAKE KANG Published May 30, 2017 12:34 pm
CLEVELAND (AP) — The city of Cleveland has fired one police officer and suspended a second involved in the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Police Chief Calvin Williams announced the discipline Tuesday against officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback related to the shooting of the boy at a recreation center in November 2014 as he held a pellet gun.

Williams said Loehmann, who shot Rice, has been fired. Frank Garmback, who was driving the cruiser that skidded to a stop near the boy, has been suspended for 10 days.

Loehmann was fired for inaccurate details on his job application, not for the Rice shooting. Garmback was suspended for violating a tactical rule involving his approach to the gazebo where the boy was shot.

A message was left with the police union about the discipline.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

