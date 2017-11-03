TPM News

Steph Curry: ‘It Was Weird’ Being ‘Called Out’ In House GOP Tax Bill Memo

Ryan Kang/FR171219 AP
By Raul Dominguez Published November 3, 2017 10:24 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry doesn’t know how he became the only person named in the House Republicans’ tax plan.

“It was weird, that’s about it,” Curry said following Golden State’s 112-92 win over San Antonio Thursday night. “There’s a lot of people wondering why I was called out, whatever the case may be, but mama, I made it.”

Accompanying the 429-page bill unveiled Thursday were talking points for Republicans that included the following paragraph:

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act includes specific safeguards to prevent tax avoidance and help ensure taxpayers of all income levels play by the rules under this new fairer, simpler tax system,” the tax proposal stated. “Our legislation will ensure this much-needed tax relief goes to the local job creators it’s designed to help by distinguishing between the individual wage income of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and the pass-through business income of Steve’s Bike Shop.”

Curry learned about his place in the plan Thursday and had a question. “I wonder if Steve’s Bike Shop is hiring,” Curry tweeted.

Curry was the first NBA player to sign a super-max contract in July following a restructuring of the league’s collective bargaining agreement. Perhaps that’s why he was named an example for individual wage income.

In fact, the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee and its chairman, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, have mentioned famous people to explain the impact of tax policy on real people on several occasions.

A committee blog post in August referenced Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and in a speech in February, the chairman mentioned a football superstar, saying, “We decided that it was finally time to stop taxing Tom’s Bike Shop and Tom Brady at the same rate.”

A committee spokesman said Friday it uses well-known people to help explain wage income from small business income.

Curry has been singled out by Washington Republicans before — the top one, in fact. In September, President Donald Trump criticized the Warriors for saying they may not visit the White House. Championship teams have traditionally visited the president, but the Warriors were wavering because of their disapproval of Trump.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has roundly criticized Trump, as has Curry. But it was the two-time NBA MVP that drew Trump’s ire.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump tweeted. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

