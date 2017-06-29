TPM News

Study: Southern, Poor Counties To Suffer Most From Climate Change

Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By SETH BORENSTEIN Published June 29, 2017 4:03 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A first-of-its-kind detailed projection of potential climate change effects at the local level in the U.S. finds that poor and southern counties will get hit hardest by global warming.

The study calculates probable economic harms and benefits for the more than 3,100 counties under different possible global warming scenarios. It looks at agriculture, energy costs, labor costs, coastal damage from rising seas, crime and deaths, then estimates the effect on local income.

Study lead author economist Solomon Hsiang said it highlights how some parts of America will be hammered, while others will benefit slightly.

Seven of the 10 counties projected to get hit hardest are in Florida. Two are in Texas and one is in Georgia.

The study was published Thursday in the Journal Science.

