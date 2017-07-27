TPM News

Senators Prepare Bill To Block Firing Of Mueller

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By MARY CLARE JALONICK Published July 27, 2017 12:02 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are working on legislation that could attempt to insulate Special Counsel Robert Mueller from being fired.

A Republican and two Democrats said Thursday they’re among committee members working on legislation that would prevent the firing of special counsels without judicial review. They are Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democrats Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

A Graham spokesman says the senator’s still working on the bill, and it’s unclear when it will be introduced.

Graham has sternly warned Trump not to fire Mueller or Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He said Thursday there would be “holy hell” to pay if Trump fired Sessions.

