Adviser: Ex-CFPB Director Cordray To Launch Bid For Ohio Governor Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray is set to launch his long-anticipated bid for Ohio governor on Tuesday.

The Democrat planned to make the announcement in his hometown of Grove City, southwest of Columbus, an adviser to his campaign told The Associated Press. The adviser spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not yet public.

The 58-year-old Cordray is viewed as among Democrats’ strongest contenders to seize a critical swing state from Republicans next year.

He resigned last month as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, one of the last major Obama-era holdouts in the Trump administration. He is also a former Ohio attorney general and state treasurer.

Cordray is likely to face a bruising battle for the state’s top job. Five Democrats are already in the race and national Republicans are already steadily attacking his record.

The adviser said Cordray will use Tuesday’s campaign event to discuss his commitment to “making things fairer for Ohio families and creating a system that works for everyone.”

In the coming days, Cordray plans to embark on a “kitchen table tour” of the state. He will meet with Democratic activists, community leaders and voters to discuss his vision for the state.