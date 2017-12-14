TPM News

Recount In Atlanta Mayoral Race With Razor Thin Margin Set For Thursday

PIN-IT
David Goldman/AP
By Associated Press Published December 14, 2017 9:52 am
Views

ATLANTA (AP) — Election officials plan to recount the votes cast in the Atlanta mayoral election runoff at the request of the trailing candidate.

Mary Norwood on Tuesday requested a recount after the certified results showed her opponent, Keisha Lance Bottoms, winning by a margin of less than 1 percent.

Election officials in Fulton and DeKalb counties, which both include parts of Atlanta, say they plan to conduct a recount Thursday morning.

The two counties on Monday certified the results of the Dec. 5 runoff. Bottoms remained in the lead with 46,667, or 50.45 percent, and Mary Norwood had 45,835 votes, or 49.55 percent. The 832 votes that separate them amounts to less than 1 percent of the 92,502 votes cast.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Stone's Supposed Assange Intermediary Pleads 5th Before House Intel Interview about 14 hours ago

Satirist and radio host Randy Credico was released from an interview with the House...

WH Can't Name 'Any One Thing That You Could Do' To Prevent Gun Massacres about 16 hours ago

On the fifth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and just two...

White House: If You Want To Know Why Omarosa Is Still On Payroll, Ask HR about 17 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday said there are "a lot...

White House: Roy Moore Concession ‘Should Have Already Taken Place’ about 17 hours ago

Count the White House out of Roy Moore's quest to challenge the results of...

WATCH LIVE: White House Holds Press Briefing At 1:45 PM ET about 18 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.