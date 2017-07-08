TPM News

Putin Holds Presser, Says Trump Believes His Denial Of Election Hack

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stand while waiting for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prior to their talks at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Saturday, July 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool)
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP POOL
By Alice Ollstein Published July 8, 2017 10:52 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a press conference Saturday morning at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, claiming that President Donald Trump accepted his denials of Russian hacking and interference in the 2016 election when the two leaders met in private on Friday.

Putin, according to the Associated Press, confirmed what Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters after the meeting: that Trump asked Putin multiple times about accusations that Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election on his behalf.

Putin asserted Saturday that he thinks his answers denying allegations of Russian meddling “satisfied Trump, but added that Trump’s opinion would be better sought from the U.S. president himself,” according to AP. Putin added that “Moscow and Washington would be able to improve their ties if the two countries keep relating the way he and Trump did.”

Tillerson, much to the alarm of U.S. lawmakers, said the Friday meeting between the two presidents focused not on accountability for the hacking, but on how to “move forward,” including plans to cooperate on cybersecurity.

Trump, in a break with longstanding tradition, is not holding a press conference at the G20 summit.

