TPM News

Putin: ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy’ As Trump Ditches Climate Deal

PIN-IT
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with heads of major foreign companies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 2, 2017. (Sergei Savostyanov/TASS News Agency Pool Photo via AP)
Sergei Savostyanov/POOL TASS Host Photo Agency
By MICHAEL BIESECKER Published June 2, 2017 5:17 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — While other world leaders have strongly condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the Paris climate accord, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he won’t judge.

“Don’t worry, be happy!” Putin quipped after being asked for his reaction at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. He said the climate deal doesn’t formally go into effect until 2021, giving nations years to come up with a constructive solution to combating global warming.For Putin, leader of the world’s biggest crude oil producer and fifth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, there was plenty to cheer in Trump’s rejection of the agreement painstakingly negotiated by the Obama administration and signed by 195 countries.

Trump’s move drives another wedge between the United States and its traditional European allies, while aligning its stance closer to Russia in boosting fossil fuels while deferring action to curb climate change.

While Putin’s government signed the 2015 Paris accord, he has delayed formally ratifying the agreement for at least two more years. Russia’s voluntary reduction goals under the deal are among the weakest submitted by any country, potentially allowing it to spew more planet-warming emissions in future years, not less.

Russia pledged to reduce its carbon emissions by at least 25 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. That gives Putin lots of wiggle room because the fall of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s triggered the collapse of the country’s centrally planned economy, greatly reducing carbon emissions in subsequent years.

Russia also insisted in its Paris submission that it be given the maximum potential credit for carbon adsorbed out of the atmosphere by Siberia’s vast undeveloped forests. Under current projections, Russia could step up its carbon emissions and still claim to meet its 2030 goals.

That gives Putin’s government little economic incentive to invest in green technologies. There are currently no utility-scale wind turbines or solar farms in Russia, which — like the U.S. — continues to gets most of its electricity from burning fossil fuels.

Vladimir Chuprov, who tracks the Russian energy industry for the environmental group Greenpeace, said hardliners in the Kremlin will be buoyed by Trump’s decision. The Russian economy is highly dependent on revenues from oil and gas exports.

“There are no real plans to change the energy balance at all,” said Chuprov, who lives in Moscow. “Trump’s decision signals business as usual.”

While Trump has claimed that evidence of global warming is partly an elaborate hoax, Putin agrees with the overwhelming consensus of scientists that climate change is being driven by man-made carbon emissions.

“Pressure on the ecosystem is increasing, and as a result of human action and as a result of natural processes, these questions require deep study, research and analysis,” Putin said Friday. “It is clear that when working out our politics, our inclusive line of action, we must be responsible and effective.”

Still, Putin lamented that it was still so chilly and rainy in Russia, joking that future responsibility for the impacts of global warming could be pinned on Trump.

“Now we can blame it all on him and American imperialism,” Putin said, laughing. “It’s all their fault!”

___

Follow Associated Press environmental writer Michael Biesecker at Twitter.com/mbieseck

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Spicer: Bannon, Others Needed Ethics Pass To Talk To Former Media Employers about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that presidential aides had been granted a...

Spicer Won't Say If Trump Will Try To Block Comey From Testifying Next Week about 2 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer would not say whether President Donald Trump would invoke...

White House Still Won't Say Whether Trump Believes Climate Science about 3 hours ago

A day after President Donald Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the Paris...

WATCH LIVE: EPA Head, Spicer Give WH Press Briefing At 1:30 PM ET about 4 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt are...

Putin Says A Child Could Fake Hacking Evidence about 6 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed charges of meddling in the United States’ 2016 election...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.