TPM News

Pro-Trump Group Labels Comey Political ‘Showboat’ In New Ad

PIN-IT
AP
By Julie Bykowicz Published June 6, 2017 3:11 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonprofit issues group is labeling James Comey a political “showboat” in a television ad set to air Thursday, the day the former FBI director testifies on Capitol Hill.

Comey “put politics over protecting America,” a narrator says in the 30-second spot, titled “Showboat,” which was shared with The Associated Press. It accuses him of being “consumed with election meddling” even as “terror attacks were on the rise.”

Great America Alliance has paid for the ad, which is slated to run digitally Wednesday and appear the next day on CNN and Fox News. The group, formed after President Donald Trump’s election to advocate for his administration, is not required to disclose its donors.

The message of the ad reflects a strategy by Trump and his advocates to erode Comey’s credibility.

Comey will testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee and is expected to be grilled about his interactions with Trump ahead of his own firing. He will also be questioned about the agency’s underlying investigation into whether Trump’s campaign had anything to do with Russian meddling in the election the New York billionaire into office.

The ad highlights that Comey’s previous congressional testimony about Hillary Clinton’s emails was inaccurate and needed to be corrected. After Comey said Clinton’s campaign aide “forwarded hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband, a potential security breach, the FBI sent a letter to Congress saying he’d misspoken.

“James Comey: just another DC insider only in it for himself,” the ad concludes.

Eric Beach, head of Great America Alliance, said no one from the White House asked his group to do the ad. Some of the commentary in it — including the title — echoes public statements by Trump and other administration officials.

Two days after firing Comey last month, Trump called him a “showboat” in an interview with NBC News.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Spicer: Trump's Tweets Are 'Official Statements By The President' (VIDEO) 4 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump's tweets...

WATCH LIVE: Sean Spicer Gives Daily Press Briefing At 2 PM ET about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to give a press briefing at...

Trump Jr. Tells London To 'Do Something A Lot More Proactive' About Terrorism (VIDEO) about 4 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr. said a lot without saying very much Monday, telling Londoners to “do...

Trump To Speak At Religious Conference While Comey Testifies Before Senate about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give the keynote speech at a conservative Christian...

Report: White House Considered Easing Russia Sanctions Even After Flynn Ouster about 5 hours ago

The White House pushed for easing sanctions on Russia well after the ouster of Michael Flynn as...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.