Pope Asks First Lady What She’s Feeding Trump, Confusion Ensues

Thanks to the Pope and the U.S. first lady, a traditional Slovenian dish is hitting the headlines.

As Melania Trump approached and shook hands with Pope Francis on Wednesday, Pope asked in Spanish through his interpreter pointing toward Trump: “What do you give him to eat? Potica?”

She looked puzzled at first. “Potica, ah yes,” the Slovenian-born first lady smiled before stepping aside.

Potica (pronounced paw-tee’-tzah) is a typical highly nutritious Slovenian festive strudel with nut, poppy seed, cottage cheese, hazelnut, chocolate, tarragon, leek or honey fillings.

Pope Francis jokes with First Lady Melania via translator, "What do you give him to eat, potizza?"(referring to a local pastry🍮) pic.twitter.com/8dF4wxGkiB — Corryn Mobley🇺🇸 (@Corrynmb) May 24, 2017

It also sounds a lot like “pizza,” which is what reporters originally thought the pope had said.

The dish has been prepared for more than 200 years in earthenware baking-dishes or directly in ovens. Potica remains the pride of each Slovenian housewife.

Born Melanija Knavs, Melania Trump left Slovenia in her 20s to pursue an international modeling career.