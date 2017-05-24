TPM News

Pope Asks First Lady What She’s Feeding Trump, Confusion Ensues

PIN-IT
Pope Francis walks past Ivanka Trump, left, and First Lady Melania Trump on the occasion of the private audience with President Donald Trump, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool)
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
By Associated Press Published May 24, 2017 9:45 am
Views

Thanks to the Pope and the U.S. first lady, a traditional Slovenian dish is hitting the headlines.

As Melania Trump approached and shook hands with Pope Francis on Wednesday, Pope asked in Spanish through his interpreter pointing toward Trump: “What do you give him to eat? Potica?”

She looked puzzled at first. “Potica, ah yes,” the Slovenian-born first lady smiled before stepping aside.

Potica (pronounced paw-tee’-tzah) is a typical highly nutritious Slovenian festive strudel with nut, poppy seed, cottage cheese, hazelnut, chocolate, tarragon, leek or honey fillings.

It also sounds a lot like “pizza,” which is what reporters originally thought the pope had said.

The dish has been prepared for more than 200 years in earthenware baking-dishes or directly in ovens. Potica remains the pride of each Slovenian housewife.

Born Melanija Knavs, Melania Trump left Slovenia in her 20s to pursue an international modeling career.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Hannity: I'll Stop Talking About Murder Of DNC Staffer 'At This Time' about 2 hours ago

After Fox News pulled a report based on a conspiracy theory about the murder...

Reports: Trump Praised Philippine President's 'Job On The Drug Problem' about 3 hours ago

In a private phone call with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte last month, President Donald...

Sheriff Clarke Expresses Uncertainty About DHS Job He Claimed, Blames CNN about 17 hours ago

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke expressed uncertainty over whether he would end up serving...

WATCH LIVE: NSA Chief Testifies Amid Reports He Snubbed Trump On FBI Probe about 19 hours ago

In the wake of reports that President Donald Trump asked National Security Agency Director Adm....

Fox Removes Story Based On Conspiracy Theory About Murdered DNC Staffer about 19 hours ago

Fox News on Tuesday removed a story based on an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.