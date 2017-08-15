TPM News

Pence Honors Liberator Jose De San Martin At Cathedral In Argentina

PIN-IT
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence arrive in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Pence will be in Argentina for a official visit until Wednesday, when he will be heading Santiago, Chile. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
By Associated Press Published August 15, 2017 10:48 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has participated in a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Jose de San Martin, an Argentine general who helped lead the revolution against Spanish rule in Argentina, Chile and Peru.

The ceremony was part of the vice president’s visit to the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Cathedral, where he bowed his head at the alter and then participated in the commemoration. Pence also spent time at a memorial for Jews who died in the Holocaust and in a pair of deadly attacks on the Israeli Embassy and a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in the 1990s.

Pence is to meet with Argentina’s president after the tour.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Teenager Arrested In Connection With Vandalized Boston Holocaust Memorial 17 minutes ago

The Boston Police Department on Monday announced a teenager was arrested after allegedly destroying part...

White Supremacist Leader Spencer: Trump's Condemnation Isn't Serious 30 minutes ago

White supremacist leader Richard Spencer asserted Monday that President Donald Trump wasn’t being “serious”...

Trump Retweets Graphic Showing Trump Train Ramming CNN about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump retweeted a cartoon showing a metaphorical “Trump Train” ramming a cartoon...

GOP Sen. Heller Reveals He Voted For Trump In November about 2 hours ago

After dancing around his support for Donald Trump throughout the 2016 campaign and Trump's...

Texas A&M Officials Cancel Scheduled White Supremacy Rally about 2 hours ago

Texas A&M University officials have canceled a planned “White Lives Matter” rally at the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.