Pence Honors Liberator Jose De San Martin At Cathedral In Argentina

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has participated in a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Jose de San Martin, an Argentine general who helped lead the revolution against Spanish rule in Argentina, Chile and Peru.

The ceremony was part of the vice president’s visit to the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Cathedral, where he bowed his head at the alter and then participated in the commemoration. Pence also spent time at a memorial for Jews who died in the Holocaust and in a pair of deadly attacks on the Israeli Embassy and a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in the 1990s.

Pence is to meet with Argentina’s president after the tour.