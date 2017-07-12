TPM News

Ryan Deflects Questions On Trump Jr.’s Meeting With Russian Lawyer

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters following a GOP strategy session at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Associated Press Published July 12, 2017 11:02 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan is deflecting questions about the latest revelation of President Donald Trump’s son meeting last June with a Russian lawyer for possible dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Ryan told reporters on Wednesday that it’s important to get to the bottom of what happened, but that’s a job for special counsel Robert Mueller and the congressional intelligence committees.

According to emails released Tuesday by Donald Trump Jr., he appeared eager to accept information from the Russian government that could have damaged Clinton’s campaign.

Ryan said it is “absolutely unacceptable” that Russia meddled in the presidential election. He said it was “very important that these professionals do their jobs” in the investigations.

