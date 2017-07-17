TPM News

Oklahoma Sen. Inhofe To Lead Senate Panel In McCain’s Absence

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
By Associated Press Published July 17, 2017 12:38 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate panel that John McCain leads will press ahead with its business this week as the Arizona Republican continues to recuperate from surgery to remove a blood clot.

The Armed Services Committee says Republican Senator James Inhofe will act as chairman during McCain’s absence. Inhofe, who is from Oklahoma, is a longtime member of the panel and runs the subcommittee on military readiness and management support.

The committee meets Tuesday to consider the nomination of Air Force Gen. Paul Selva to serve a second term as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The committee also is scheduled to consider the nominations of four civilians for Defense Department posts. Among them is Ellen Lord, who was selected by President Donald Trump to be the Pentagon’s top acquisition official.

