TPM News

Another Noose Found Near DC Museum In Third Such Recent Incident

PIN-IT
Vladimir Astapkovich/SPTNK
By Associated Press Published June 18, 2017 1:29 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a noose was found hanging from a lamp post outside a museum in the nation’s capital, the third such incident in recent weeks.

U.S. Park Police Sgt. Anna Rose said the noose was found Saturday afternoon outside the National Gallery of Art.

She said her agency is currently investigating how it got there.

Tourists found a noose last month on the floor of the National Museum of African American History and Culture. A few days earlier another noose had been found on the grounds of the Hirshhorn Museum, which features contemporary art and culture.

The three museums are all located on the National Mall.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Lawyer Sends Mixed Messages About Russia Probe, Mueller, Tweets about 2 hours ago

Jay Sekulow, an attorney on President Donald Trump's legal team, on Sunday sent mixed...

Rubio: Trump Should Be 'Welcoming' Probe, Not Tweeting About Witch Hunts about 2 hours ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Sunday said President Donald Trump should be welcoming the investigation...

Gingrich: 'No Idea' What Trump Meant By Tweet Appearing To Confirm Probe about 3 hours ago

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, on Sunday...

Schiff: Trump's Team Is Using 'Scorched Earth' Tactics To Undermine Mueller about 3 hours ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Sunday said President Donald Trump's team is using "scorched...

Lawyer Claims Despite Tweets, Trump Isn't Under Investigation, 'Period' about 4 hours ago

Jay Sekulow, an attorney on President Donald Trump's legal team, on Sunday said Trump is not under...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.