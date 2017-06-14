TPM News

San Francisco UPS Shooting Leaves 4 Dead, Including Gunman

PIN-IT
Eric Risberg/AP
By PAUL ELIAS Published June 14, 2017 1:19 pm
Views
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, killing three employees and then himself as officers closed in, police and the company said.

San Francisco assistant police chief Toney Chaplin said at a news conference that two others were wounded in the shooting that prompted a massive police response in an industrial neighborhood near downtown.

Police have not determined a motive. Chaplin said that the shooter was armed with an assault pistol and put the weapon to his head and pulled the trigger when police found him.

A UPS statement said the shooter and all the victims were employees. Spokesman Steve Gaut told The Associated Press that the gunman opened fire inside the facility before the drivers were sent out for their daily deliveries.

Neighbors said they heard up to eight rapid gunshots.

“It was like tat, tat, tat, tat, tat, tat, tat,” said Raymond Deng, who lives across the street from the warehouse.

After the gunfire, auto shop owner Robert Kim said he saw “a mob of UPS drivers” running down the street screaming “shooter, shooter.”

Deng, 30, a data scientist for a start-up company, also saw workers fleeing and another group of about 10 who gathered on the roof and held their hands up as police arrived.

“I saw police officers go up from the ramp and then storm the buildings,” he said. “It’s crazy.”

Police responding to the facility in the Potrero Hill area on the city’s eastern edge encountered wounded victims and pulled them to safety. Then they found the gunman, who killed himself.

Investigators recovered two firearms from the scene.

Uniformed UPS employees were later led out in a line by officers next to a highway. They walked away calmly with emergency vehicles nearby and gathered nearby outside a restaurant.

It came the same day a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice, wounding U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others.

This post has been updated.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

FBI Says 2nd Congressman Sustained 'Minor Injuries,' Confirms Shooter's ID 26 minutes ago

The FBI on Wednesday released a joint statement on the early morning shooting at...

Collins Says He'll Carry Firearm After Shooting, Cites 'Outrageous' Rhetoric about 1 hours ago

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) said Wednesday that he hoped the shooting at a Republican...

WATCH: Video Of Shooting Scene At GOP Congressional Baseball Practice about 1 hours ago

Several outlets on Wednesday published video of the scene of a shooting that occurred...

DC Hospital Gives Update On Rep. Steve Scalise's Condition about 2 hours ago

The MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Wednesday afternoon offered an update on Rep. Steve...

Sanders On Report Gunman Volunteered For His Campaign: 'I Am Sickened' about 4 hours ago

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday condemned the actions of a shooter who opened...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.