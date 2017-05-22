TPM News

GOPer Sorry For Saying Confederate Statue Removers Should Be Lynched

By Associated Press Published May 22, 2017 12:52 pm
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi lawmaker says he was wrong to call for Louisiana leaders to be lynched for removing Confederate monuments and is asking for forgiveness.

Republican state Rep. Karl Oliver of Winona says in a statement Monday that he wants to apologize to his colleagues and to the state of Mississippi.

Oliver set off a wave of criticism after posting on his Facebook page Saturday night that the destruction of monuments is “heinous and horrific” and that Louisiana leaders should be lynched.

The post was in response to the removal of three Confederate monuments and a monument to white supremacy in New Orleans.

Oliver says he was expressing his “passion for preserving all historical monuments” but that the word lynching is never appropriate.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and House Speaker Philip Gunn, also Republicans, issued statements Monday condemning Oliver’s post.

Gunn says using the word “lynched” is “inappropriate and offensive.” He called on Oliver to apologize.

Bryant says Oliver’s language is “unacceptable and has no place in civil discourse.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

