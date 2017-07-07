TPM News

Milo Yiannopoulos Files $10 Million Lawsuit Against Simon & Schuster Over Canceled Book Deal

By Associated Press Published July 7, 2017 4:33 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Polarizing right-wing writer Milo Yiannopoulos (MY’-loh yuh-NAH’-poh-lihs) has filed a $10 million lawsuit against a New York publishing company over a canceled book deal.

Yiannopoulos resigned from the conservative website Breitbart News this year after comments he made about sexual relationships between boys and men. In video clips, he appeared to defend sexual relationships between men and boys as young as 13. He had planned a memoir entitled “Dangerous” and had a deal with Simon & Schuster to publish it, but the company dumped the book after the comments surfaced.

He announced the lawsuit Friday. The lawsuit claims the publishing company breached the contract and bowed to “false and misleading reports.”

The Daily News says the publisher dismisses the lawsuit as a publicity stunt and says it will prevail.

