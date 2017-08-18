TPM News

Pentagon: Defense Secretary Mattis To Visit Ukraine Amid Tensions With Russia

PIN-IT
Isopix/REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Associated Press Published August 18, 2017 11:12 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will visit Ukraine next week to reassure government leaders that the U.S. does not accept Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region.

The visit comes as the Trump administration considers plans to give Ukraine lethal weaponry, a plan endorsed by the Pentagon and the State Department.

A Pentagon statement Friday said Mattis will reassure Ukraine that the U.S. is “firmly committed to the goal of restoring Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited Ukraine in July.

The Obama administration had rejected arming the Ukrainian army, arguing that it could worsen the violence that began in 2014.

Mattis will visit Kiev on the last stop of a weeklong trip that also will include stops in Jordan and Turkey.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Bannon Says Racial Politics Help Trump In Wake Of Charlottesville Rally 39 minutes ago

President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, said Thursday that Democrats’ condemnations of Trump’s...

Romney To Trump: You Must Say Racists Are 100% To Blame For Charlottesville about 1 hours ago

In a scathing statement, Mitt Romney lashed out at President Donald Trump for his response...

Heyer's Mother Won't Speak To Trump, 'After What He Said About My Child' about 1 hours ago

The mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville,...

Jefferson Davis Monument In Arizona Tarred and Feathered about 2 hours ago

A monument commemorating the only president of the Confederacy was vandalized with tar and...

Trump Abandons Infrastructure Council Amid Fallout From C'Ville Response about 2 hours ago

After disbanding two White House advisory jobs panels on Wednesday, the Trump administration announced...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.