TPM News

Magazine Apologizes To Melania Trump For Suggesting She Worked As Escort

PIN-IT
Alex Brandon/AP
By Associated Press Published December 8, 2017 6:26 am
Views

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A Slovenian magazine apologized Friday to U.S. first lady Melania Trump for suggesting she had worked as a high-end escort while pursuing her international modeling career, and said it is paying her compensation.

The Suzy women magazine said that it published an article in August 2016 in which it said Trump in the past worked for a fashion agency that also offers an “elite escort” service besides modeling.

It said the article “was understood as if Melania Trump conducted the escort job. We have no proof for that. So we apologize. We had no intention to hurt and offend Mrs. Trump.”

Melania Trump had filed a libel lawsuit against the magazine through her Slovenian lawyer. The lawyer is to make a statement later Friday.

Natasa Lusa, a member of the publishing board for the company that publishes the magazine, said that the apology is part of a legal settlement with the lawyer and that it also includes an undisclosed sum as compensation.

The 47-year-old left her native Slovenia in her 20s and met Donald Trump at a Fashion Week party in New York in 1998.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Franken Accuser: Resigning Shows ‘One Party Is Better On Women’ Than Other 10 minutes ago

While the journalist who alleged Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) groped her in 2009 wasn’t...

Papadopoulos’ Fiancée: George Is Just 'The First Domino In Russia-Gate’ about 1 hours ago

The fiancee of George Papadopoulos said the former Trump campaign adviser was far more involved in...

Joe Arpaio Is 'Seriously, Seriously, Seriously Considering' A Senate Bid about 2 hours ago

Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, said Thursday that he was...

Zinke Spent $14K-Plus To Take Gov Helicopters To Events Around DC about 3 hours ago

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke spent more than $14,000 this summer to fly...

Keillor: Minnesota Public Radio Did Not Fully Investigate Allegations about 4 hours ago

Embattled former public radio host Garrison Keillor said he was not given a “full...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.