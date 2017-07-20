TPM News

Linkin Park Frontman Chester Bennington Dies In LA At 41

PIN-IT
Chester Bennington, left, and Dean DeLeo of the band Stone Temple Pilots perform in concert during the MMRBQ Music Festival 2015 at the Susquehanna Bank Center on Saturday, May 16, 2015, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP
By Associated Press Published July 20, 2017 3:16 pm
Views

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

The group sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, “Hybrid Theory,” and then another 4 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury.

Bennington, who sported piercings and tattoos, struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He was married and is survived by six children.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Key Trumpcare Holdout Says He's A Yes If Guaranteed A Vote On His Amendment 26 minutes ago

For months, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has been a staunch critic of Senate Republicans' replacement for the...

Trump Counterterrorism Adviser Says Russia Did In Fact Meddle In Election 47 minutes ago

President Donald Trump's chief counterterrorism adviser said Thursday it’s “pretty clear” that the Russian...

House Dems Respond To Lawsuit Over Hallway Display Of Rainbow Pride Flags 50 minutes ago

Democratic members of the House responded on Wednesday to an anti-marriage equality lawyer who filed...

Schumer: CBO Score Shows 'No Amount Of Tweaks' Justify O'Care Repeal 54 minutes ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Thursday that the latest Congressional Budget Office...

Sens. Kamala Harris, Rand Paul Launch Attempt To Reform Cash Bail about 1 hours ago

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), joined by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), introduced a bill Thursday that...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.