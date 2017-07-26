TPM News

Former Sen. Levin Offers Documents To Mueller, Sen. Intel In Russia Probe

Charles Dharapak/AP
By Associated Press Published July 26, 2017 2:36 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Democratic Sen. Carl Levin is providing information to special counsel Robert Mueller and Senate intelligence investigators about Ike Kaveladze, a man with Russian business ties who attended a 2016 meeting with senior Trump officials.

Levin has called Kaveladze a “poster child” for using hidden ownership of American corporations to launder money.

Levin investigated the practice in 2000 as the top Democrat on the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. In a letter to Mueller and the Senate intelligence panel Wednesday, he provides documents he released at the time.

He also notes that the panel subpoenaed wire transfer records of bank accounts established by Kaveladze and that the committee should still have them in its archives.

