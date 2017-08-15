TPM News

Kentucky Cop Placed On Leave After Post Mocking Charlottesville Victim

A vehicle plows into a group of protesters marching along 4th Street NE at the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville on the day of the Unite the Right rally on Saturday, August 12, 2017. Photo/Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress
Ryan M. Kelly/The Daily Progress
By Associated Press Published August 15, 2017 11:00 am
SHIVELY, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer faces disciplinary action in connection to a Facebook post mocking the death of a woman struck and killed after a car rammed into a counter-protest at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Shively Police Lt. Col. Josh Myers says Officer Morris Rinehardt was placed on paid administrative leave Monday and an internal investigation is underway.

News outlets report the post on Rinehardt’s personal Facebook page pictured a car with a caption that says, “When you were born a Challenger but identify as a Ram.” The man charged in the Charlottesville rally was driving a Dodge Challenger.

Myers says potential punishment ranges from six days suspension to termination.

A Philadelphia firefighter and a Massachusetts police officer also face disciplinary action for Facebook postings about the rally.

