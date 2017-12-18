TPM News

Judge Rules That 2 Immigrant Teenagers In US Custody May Obtain Abortions

Activists with Planned Parenthood demonstrate in support of a pregnant 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children to obtain an abortion, outside of the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington, Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Associated Press Published December 18, 2017 6:27 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is ordering President Donald Trump’s administration to allow two pregnant immigrant teenagers in U.S. custody to obtain abortions.

Judge Tanya Chutkan says in an order Monday that the administration can’t prevent the 17-year-old girls from exercising their right to an abortion.

The judge is giving the administration 24 hours to try to persuade a higher court to block her order.

Both girls arrived in the country as unaccompanied minors and are being held in federal shelters, though it is not known precisely where.

The American Civil Liberties Union went to court on behalf of the girls. The situation is similar to that of a third 17-year-old girl who was able to obtain an abortion in October, following a high-profile court fight.

