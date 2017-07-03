TPM News

Iranians Host ‘Trumpism’ Cartoon Contest To Mock US President

PIN-IT
A visitor looks at a cartoon mocking the U.S. President Donald Trump in an exhibition in Tehran, Iran, Monday, July 3, 2017. Iranians have organized a "Trumpism" cartoon contest in which hundreds of participants have been invited to submit artwork mocking the U.S. leader. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Vahid Salemi/AP
By Nasser Karimi Published July 3, 2017 1:42 pm
Views

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians have organized a “Trumpism” cartoon contest in which hundreds of participants were invited to submit artwork mocking the U.S. leader.

The same organizers held a Holocaust cartoon contest last year, which they said was meant to highlight Western double standards on free speech and not to cast doubt on the Nazi genocide.

The logo for the contest is based on the Nazi emblem, with a diagonal “T” in a white circle against a red background. One cartoon shows President Donald Trump painting a Hitler-like mustache on the face of the Statue of Liberty.

Hadi Asadi of Iran, who won first prize and a $1,500 award, said he wanted to highlight the “money-mindedness and war monger nature” of Trump. His cartoon shows Trump wearing a jacket made of dollar notes while drooling on books, a reference to cultural material.

“I wanted to show Trump while trampling symbols of culture,” said Asadi, who produced the cartoon in two weeks using a stylus pen digital printing method.

Contest organizer Masuod Shojai Tabatabaei said the aim of the contest and exhibition is to show wrong behaviors by Trump in the framework of satirical portraits. Trump and violence against women, media as well as building walls were among themes of the contest.

“The ism in Trumpism is a reference to racism and Nazism,” said Tabatabaei. “Many believe his remarks are similar to Hitler. He has had a bad attitude toward media . refugees.”

The exhibition, which opened Monday and will last one week, includes the works of some 1,614 Iranian and foreign participants from 74 countries, including four works from American cartoonists, of which two were awarded citations.

American Robert Jones Clayton’s cartoon shows the cover photo of two copies of Time magazine, one with Trump’s picture and the other with Adolf Hitler. Both men are portrayed as Time’s Person of the Year and Trump tells Hitler: “It is a great honor” and in return Hitler replies “Ja.”

American Ed Wexler’s work shows Trump saying “Fake news” while running away from a snowball, on which a red star with a hammer and sickle emblem is seen, a reference to Russian connections to Trump.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Stephen Hawking: 'Trump's Action Could Push The Earth Over The Brink' about 2 hours ago

Global warming is nearly irreversible, according to Cambridge professor and world-renowned scientist Stephen Hawking,...

House Russia Probe To Interview Trump Campaign Adviser Caputo about 2 hours ago

Former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo has been added to the House Intelligence Committee’s...

Report: Tillerson Told UN Secretary General That Assad's Fate Is Up To Putin about 2 hours ago

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the secretary general of the United Nations last...

Conway: We'll Pass Obamacare Repeal 'This Summer,' But 'Replace' Can Wait (VIDEO) about 3 hours ago

White House aide Kellyanne Conway said Monday that Republicans could repeal Obamacare without also...

Trump: ‘Fake News’ Media Will Be Forced To Cover WH Achievements about 3 hours ago

Starting off Monday morning with another Twitter rampage against the news media, President Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.