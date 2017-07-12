TPM News

House Democrats Press Sessions About Russian Lawyer’s Role

PIN-IT
Yury Martyanov/Kommersant
By STEPHEN BRAUN Published July 12, 2017 3:26 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday questioned the decision by the Trump administration Justice Department to settle a money-laundering forfeiture case with a Russian real estate investment firm that has ties to the Russian lawyer who met last year with President Donald Trump’s son.

Natalia Veselnitskaya represented the owner of Russian firm Prevezon Holdings Ltd. The letter sent by House Judiciary ranking member John Conyers and other Democrats asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions whether Veselnitskaya had been involved in settlement negotiations between the Russian firm and the Justice Department.

Prevezon agreed in May to pay $6 million to the government to avoid a civil trial on charges that the firm had laundered proceeds from an alleged $230 million Russian tax fraud scheme.

Veselnitskaya represented Dennis Katsyv, Prevezon’s owner. Katsyv backed a lobbying campaign in Congress and with federal officials last year that was aimed at scuttling the Magnitsky Act, a 2012 law that used sanctions to target officials and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government.

The House Democrats also asked why the Justice Department settled with Prevezon two days before trial and asked whether Trump, his family or other aides contacted the Justice Department about its case against Prevezon. The Democrats asked for copies of any messages showing such contacts.

Veselnitskaya met in June with Donald Trump Jr., who had agreed to the meeting after being promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton provided by the Russian government.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Democratic Congressmen Introduce Article Of Impeachment Against Trump 37 minutes ago

Two Democratic congressmen introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday,...

WaPo: State Department Spent $15,000 At Trump Tower Vancouver In February about 1 hours ago

The State Department spent more than $15,000 at Trump International Hotel & Tower in...

GOP Rep. Dodges Obamacare Repeal Questions At Assisted Living Facility about 2 hours ago

Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R-ME) dodged questions about Republicans’ health care bill on Tuesday, according...

Schiff: It's ‘Comical’ That Trump Says He Doesn't Watch TV about 2 hours ago

The President took to Twitter again Wednesday morning to reassure the public that the...

Trump's FBI Nominee Says Russia Investigation 'Not A Witch Hunt' about 4 hours ago

President Trump has repeatedly called the special counsel investigation into potential coordination between his...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.