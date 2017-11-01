TPM News

Hollywood Sex Misconduct Crisis Grows With Ratner, Hoffman Accusations

PIN-IT
Brett Ratner arrives at the Wolfgang Puck's Post-Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Celebration at Spago on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
By JAKE COYLE and MARK KENNEDY Published November 1, 2017 12:07 pm
Views

NEW YORK (AP) — Hollywood’s widening sexual harassment crisis has ensnared a prominent film director after six women — including actress Olivia Munn — accused Brett Ratner of sexual assault or misconduct in a Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday.

The reverberations also reached back 32 years as Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman came forward to apologize for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old intern in 1985.

Writer Anna Graham Hunter alleges in a Wednesday column in The Hollywood Reporter that the now 80-year-old actor groped her on the set of TV movie “Death of a Salesman” and “talked about sex to me and in front of me.”

Hoffman issued a statement Wednesday, apologizing for “anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

Munn also complained about onset behavior, alleging that while visiting the set of Ratner’s “After the Sunset” in 2004, he masturbated in front of her in his trailer. Munn described the incident, without naming Ratner, in a 2010 collection of essays.

Representatives for Ratner didn’t immediately respond to queries Wednesday. Ratner directed the “Rush Hour” film series, “Red Dragon,” ”X-Men: The Last Stand” and “Tower Heist.” Warner Bros., which has a first-look deal with Ratner, said in a statement: “We are aware of the allegations in the LA Times and are reviewing the situation.”

The LA Times report describes other encounters where Ratner aggressively pursued actresses, sometimes following them into a bathroom.

Ratner and Hoffman become the latest Hollywood figures to face allegations of misusing their power to harass actresses, a list that now includes producer Harvey Weinstein and writer-director James Toback. Harassment allegations have also been levied against actors Kevin Spacey and Jeremy Piven.

Police in Beverly Hills on Tuesday announced they have launched criminal investigations over complaints received about Weinstein and Toback. Weinstein also is being investigated for sexual assault or rape by police in Los Angeles, New York and London.

Weinstein has denied engaging in any non-consensual sexual contact. His representative, Sallie Hofmeister, had no comment on the Beverly Hills investigation. The department said late Tuesday that it was investigating Weinstein and Toback after receiving “multiple complaints,” although the department did not specify the nature of the complaints.

Dozens of women, including actresses Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams, have alleged that Toback sexually harassed or assaulted them.

Toback has denied the allegations. He does not have a representative to field inquiries about the criminal investigation.

Repercussions have been swift after allegations against Weinstein surfaced. Weinstein was fired from the company he founded within days after initial reports of sexual harassment were published and Netflix suspended production on its final season of “House of Cards” on Tuesday amid allegations star Spacey made a sexual advance on actor Anthony Rapp in 1986 when he was 14.

The decision to pause production Tuesday came before a second actor leveled allegations against Spacey.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos wrote on his Facebook page that he encountered Spacey at the bar of London’s Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey was artistic director from 2004-15, and the actor tried to fondle him against his will.

Cavazos declined an interview request. There was no reply to a request for comment from representatives for Spacey.

In a statement Tuesday, the theater expressed “deep dismay” at the allegations and said “inappropriate behavior by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable.”

Also Tuesday, CBS said it is “looking into” accusations by actress and reality star Ariane Bellamar that Emmy-winning “Entourage” star Piven groped her on two occasions.

On her Twitter account Monday, Bellamar alleged that one encounter took place in Piven’s trailer on HBO’s “Entourage” set and the other occurred at the Playboy Mansion.

Piven, who stars in the new CBS series “Wisdom of the Crowd,” said in a statement that he “unequivocally” denies the “appalling allegations being peddled about me.”

“It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard,” he said.

HBO, which aired the 2004-11 series, said in a statement that it was unaware of Bellamar’s allegations until they were reported by media.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NY Mayor, Governor Say They Haven't Heard From Trump After Terror Attack 10 minutes ago

President Donald Trump has not yet called New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo or New...

Sinclair Broadcast Group CEO: 'We Do Not Have Any Interest' In Hiring O'Reilly 30 minutes ago

The CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group on Wednesday said the conservative media company does "not have...

'Game Change' Co-Author Says He Was 'Flabbergasted' By Halperin Allegations 58 minutes ago

Mark Halperin's longtime writing partner John Heilemann said in an interview published Tuesday that he...

Obama Encourages ACA Enrollment As Trump Admin Guts Outreach Budget about 1 hours ago

Former President Barack Obama is still encouraging people to enroll in an insurance plan...

Chuck Schumer: 'President Trump, Where Is Your Leadership?' about 1 hours ago

After the deadliest terrorist attack in New York City since September 11, 2001, New...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.