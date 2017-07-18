TPM News

Former US House Speaker Hastert Released From Prison In Minnesota

PIN-IT
Christian K. Lee/AP
By CARYN ROUSSEAU Published July 18, 2017 9:54 am
Views

CHICAGO (AP) — Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert has been released from prison in Minnesota and transferred to a Chicago re-entry facility, according to Federal Bureau of Prisons records Tuesday.

Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison in April 2016 in banking violations case that revealed accusations he had sexually abused teenagers while coaching wrestling at a suburban Chicago high school.

Hastert is no longer at the Minnesota federal prison where he was serving his sentence, but is at a Chicago residential re-entry management office, the online records show. His release date is listed as Aug. 16.

The 75-year-old Republican pleaded guilty to violating federal banking law in seeking to pay $3.5 million in hush money to keep the sex abuse secret. He is one of the highest-ranking U.S. politicians to ever go to prison, where he was known as Inmate No. 47991-424.

When sentenced in April 2016 in Chicago, Hastert was branded “a serial child molester” by U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin. Hastert was never charged with child abuse because the statutes of limitation blocked prosecutors from filing charges dating back to when Hastert coached at Yorkville High School, from 1965 to 1981. Instead, Hastert was charged with violating banking laws.

One former wrestler testified during Hastert’s sentencing, saying he was abused when he was in the school locker room.

“I looked up to coach Hastert,” said 53-year-old Scott Cross, who also is the brother of a state Republican leader. “I was devastated. I felt very alone.”

The Illinois congressman-turned-high-paid lobbyist had to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence, or just over a year.

The nation’s longest-serving GOP House speaker for eight years was second in the line to the presidency.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Gingrich On O'Care: Enough Already, It's Time For Republicans To 'Perform' 16 minutes ago

Informal adviser to the President and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich criticized Republicans for...

Dem Senators Dance On The Grave Of Senate GOP's Obamacare Repeal Bill 42 minutes ago

After the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare unravelled Monday night, Senate Democrats celebrated...

Lankford On Stalled Obamacare Repeal Vote: ‘This Is A No-Fail Moment’ about 2 hours ago

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) and other GOP Senators were busy eating “American beef” with...

Sen. Graham Pushes His Own Bill After Senate GOP O'Care Legislation Stalls about 2 hours ago

After the Senate Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare again failed to gain...

McCain Urges GOP To Hold Hearings, Listen To Dem Input On Health Care about 3 hours ago

After the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare faltered Monday night with two...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.