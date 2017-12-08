TPM News

Harold Ford Jr. Won’t Appear On MSNBC Until Misconduct Allegations Resolved

PIN-IT
Harold Ford Jr. talks to reporters at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2010. The former congressman from Tennessee and current New York City resident visited Albany as he continued to tour his adopted homestate. Ford insisted that he has yet to make up his mind to run a Democratic primary challenge to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)
Mike Groll/AP
By Associated Press Published December 8, 2017 11:04 am
Views

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Congressman Harold Ford Jr. will not be a contributor on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program until allegations of misconduct against him are resolved.

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski announced Friday that Ford and MSNBC agreed the frequent contributor would not appear until resolving recent accusations.

The announcement comes a day after Ford was fired by Morgan Stanley amid a report by HuffPost that a woman alleged that Ford forcibly grabbed her several years ago, engaging in harassment and intimidation.

Ford denied the allegations and told HuffPost he planned on bringing legal action against the reporter who made the claims and Morgan Stanley for improper termination.”

Ford joined Morgan Stanley in 2011 as a managing director. He was a Democratic congressman for Tennessee from 1997 to 2007.

Political reporter Mark Halperin was also suspended from his role as an MSNBC contributor following allegations of misconduct.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Papadopoulos’ Fiancée: George Is Just 'The First Domino In Russia-Gate’ 47 minutes ago

The fiancee of George Papadopoulos said the former Trump campaign adviser was far more involved in...

Joe Arpaio Is 'Seriously, Seriously, Seriously Considering' A Senate Bid about 1 hours ago

Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, said Thursday that he was...

Zinke Spent $14K-Plus To Take Gov Helicopters To Events Around DC about 3 hours ago

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke spent more than $14,000 this summer to fly...

Keillor: Minnesota Public Radio Did Not Fully Investigate Allegations about 3 hours ago

Embattled former public radio host Garrison Keillor said he was not given a “full...

John Lewis Will Skip Civil Rights Museum Opening Because Trump’s Attending about 4 hours ago

Reps. John Lewis (D-GA) and Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced Thursday night they will not...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.