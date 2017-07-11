TPM News

Report: Federal Government Scrapping Search For New FBI Headquarters

Manuel Balce Ceneta
By Associated Press Published July 11, 2017 9:46 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Local media are reporting that the federal government is scrapping a decade-long plan to shutter the FBI’s downtown Washington headquarters and relocate it to Maryland or Virginia.

The information was first reported by The Washington Post. The paper’s report online Monday says the officials from the General Services Administration, which manages federal real estate, said they “plan to announce the cancellation in a phone call with bidders and in meetings on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.” The paper says the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose the decision before its announcement. The Baltimore Sun also reported the change.

Three finalist sites in Maryland and Virginia were announced in 2014 but the GSA delayed its choice multiple times.

Multiple GSA officials did not respond to requests for comment Monday evening from The Associated Press.

