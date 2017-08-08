TPM News

Gorka On Trump’s Silence Over MN Mosque Bombing: ‘Hold Your Horses’

PIN-IT
By Published August 8, 2017 3:26 pm
Views

As the public outcry increases over President Trump’s silence after a mosque in Minnesota was bombed, controversial White House adviser Sebastian Gorka defended the President’s decision to remain tight-lipped so far.

“When we have some kind of finalized investigation, absolutely,” Gorka said on MSNBC when host Stephanie Ruhle asked him if the White House would issue a statement on the bombing. “All initial reports are false. You have to check them, you have to find out who the perpetrators are … Let’s allow the local authorities to provide their assessment and then the White House will make its comments.”

Ruhle pressed Gorka further by pointing out how quick Trump was to comment on the recent London attack before information was confirmed.

“Sometimes an attack is unequivocally clear for what it is,” Gorka said. “When somebody shouts Allahu Akbar as they’re stabbing a police officer, it’s pretty clear it’s not a case of the mafia robbing a bank, wouldn’t you say so?”

When co-host Ali Velshi asked Gorka if he considers the bombing of a mosque as “fuzzy ground,” the White House adviser referred to “alleged hate crimes by right-wing individuals” he claimed were “propagated by the left.”

“When you have people fake hate crimes in the last six months with some regularity, I think it’s wise, don’t you, to find out exactly what’s going on before you make statements, when in fact they can turn out to be not who you are expecting?” Gorka said.

Ruhle then suggested Trump could still denounce the bombing without having to jump to conclusions on who the perpetrator is. Gorka replied that would be “fine” and he’s “sure the President will do that.”

Gorka ended the interview by refusing to give “social media advice” to Trump and urging the public to “hold your horses, count to 10, and the President will do what he deems fit.”

A controversial member of Trump’s cabinet, Gorka previously came under fire for his reported ties to anti-Semitic movements in his parents’ native Hungary and supporting a nationalist Hungarian militia, among other things.

Recently, Gorka has served as the Trump administration’s favored surrogate to spar with cable news personalities on the President’s behalf.

Watch the exchange below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Summer Concepcion
Summer Concepcion is the front page editor of Talking Points Memo based in New York City. Previously, she covered the 2016 presidential election for Fusion and worked as a researcher at The Investigative Fund of The Nation Institute. She's an LA native and former Chicago transplant. Reach her at summer@talkingpointsmemo.com
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

With Approval Declining, Trump Rails Against 'Fake News Suppression Polls' 36 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday railed against "fake news suppression polls" and former President...

McConnell: Trump Has ‘Excessive Expectations’ About Congress about 2 hours ago

Speaking to a Kentucky Rotary Group Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) claimed...

Reports: North Korea Produced Nuclear Warhead That Can Fit Inside Missile about 2 hours ago

North Korea has successfully produced a nuclear weapon small enough to fit inside its missiles,...

Pat Robertson: Sexual Harassment Claims Are Attempt To Destroy Fox News about 4 hours ago

Pat Robertson, the televangelist who ran for president in 1988 and founded the Christian...

Dean Heller Now Has A Republican Challenger For His Seat In 2018 about 6 hours ago

After facing backlash from President Donald Trump and a Pro-Trump group over his sometimes-critical stance...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.