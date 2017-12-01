TPM News

German Police Evacuate Neighborhood Over Bomb Scare Near Christmas Market

Julian Staehle/dpa-Zentralbild
By Associated Press Published December 1, 2017 11:46 am
BERLIN (AP) — German police say they’ve evacuated a neighborhood in the city of Potsdam after finding a suspicious object near a Christmas market.

Potsdam police said they cleared the area around where the object was found on Friday afternoon and are investigating.

They said they have not found any explosives but “the investigation continues.”

Authorities are taking extra precautions following the attack on Berlin’s Christmas market last year by an Islamic extremist who drove a truck into the crowd, killing 12 people.

