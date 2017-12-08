TPM News

Ex-Rep. Trent Franks Aide: He Offered $5 Million To Act As Surrogate For His Child

PIN-IT
AP
By JULIET LINDERMAN Published December 8, 2017 3:57 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former aide to Republican Rep. Trent Franks has told The Associated Press the congressman repeatedly pressed her to carry his child, at one point offering her $5 million to act as a surrogate.

The eight-term Arizona lawmaker abruptly resigned Friday, bowing to an ultimatum from Speaker Paul Ryan. Ryan told Franks that he would refer the allegations to the Ethics Committee, and urged him to step aside.

The former staffer said the congressman asked at least four times if she’d be willing to act as a surrogate in exchange for money. Franks, in his statement announcing his resignation, said he and his wife have struggled with infertility.

The Associated Press verified the identity of the staffer, who asked that her name be withheld out of concern for her privacy, and confirmed that she worked in Franks’ office.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Rep. Trent Franks Resigns, Says Wife Is In Hospital For 'Ongoing Ailment' 25 minutes ago

Rep. Trent Franks (R-TX) resigned Friday, rather than waiting until January, he announced in...

Not A Dog-Whistle But A Bullhorn: Steve King Says ‘Diversity Is Not Our Strength’ about 1 hours ago

Here's a new entry in the annals of Steve King. The Iowa Republican congressman...

Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell To Leave Post Early Next Year about 2 hours ago

Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell will leave her current role early next year,...

Reporters Call Out Fox News For Saying Moore Accuser 'Forged' Yearbook Note about 3 hours ago

Reporters on Friday criticized Fox News for saying that Beverly Young Nelson, who accused...

GOP Rep: Mueller Is 'Not Being Favorable To The President' about 4 hours ago

Rep. Steve Russell (R-OK) said Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller “is not being...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.