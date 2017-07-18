TPM News

Former Obama Official Interviewed By Senate Intelligence Amid Russian Probe

Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune
By Associated Press Published July 18, 2017 4:42 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama’s chief of staff has been interviewed by the Senate intelligence committee amid its investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

Denis McDonough declined to discuss the meeting as he left an interview with committee staffers Tuesday, but said he was “happy to come up.”

The panel is interviewing several former Obama administration officials this week. Panel staff met with former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Monday and will also interview former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

