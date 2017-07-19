TPM News

Senate Democrats Urge Trump To Take Swift Action On Opioid Crisis

FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows hydrocodone-acetaminophen pills, also known as Vicodin, arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. A government report released Thursday, July 6, 2017, finds opioid prescription rates have been falling in recent years overall, but rising in more than 1 in 5 U.S. counties. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Toby Talbot/AP
By JILL COLVIN Published July 19, 2017 12:58 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s drug commission is drawing new criticism after it missed a second self-imposed deadline.

Twenty senate Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have penned a letter to the acting director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy urging him to “consider important initiatives that could help deliver faster relief to millions of Americans.”

The letter to Richard Baum comes after the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, which is chaired by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, pushed back its deadline to release an interim report for a second time.

The signees complain the Trump administration is “choosing to offer more talk, and less action” when it could be implementing proven solutions.

