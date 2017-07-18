TPM News

Poll: Gov. Cuomo’s Popularity Declining Amid NYC Public Transit Woes

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Associated Press Published July 18, 2017 10:24 am
Views

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Another poll says Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s popularity is sagging amid New York City’s transit troubles.

Tuesday’s Siena College poll found that 52 percent of respondents gave the Democratic governor an overall favorable rating, down from 61 percent two months ago.

Just 43 percent rated Cuomo’s performance as excellent or good, with 55 percent rating it as fair or poor.

When asked about transit, 59 percent of respondents gave Cuomo poor or fair marks for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, with only 26 percent rating his handling of the MTA as excellent or good.

It’s the second recent survey suggesting New Yorkers blame Cuomo for a series of transit breakdowns and delays.

The July 9-13 telephone survey of 793 registered voters has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Thune: 'There Has Been A Reluctance' From Trump To Be Transparent On Russia 10 minutes ago

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said Tuesday that Americans “deserve an explanation” from the Trump...

Former Harry Reid Aide Chortles Over McConnell's Epic Fail 16 minutes ago

The former deputy chief of staff for retired Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) took to...

Gingrich On O'Care: Enough Already, It's Time For Republicans To 'Perform' 46 minutes ago

Informal adviser to the President and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich criticized Republicans for...

Dem Senators Dance On The Grave Of Senate GOP's Obamacare Repeal Bill about 1 hours ago

After the GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare unravelled Monday night, Senate Democrats celebrated...

Lankford On Stalled Obamacare Repeal Vote: ‘This Is A No-Fail Moment’ about 2 hours ago

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) and other GOP Senators were busy eating “American beef” with...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.