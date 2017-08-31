TPM News

Christopher Columbus Bust Vandalized At New York Park, Motive Unknown

In this Aug. 30, 2017 photo, the base of the bust of Christopher Columbus remains on top of its pedestal at Columbus Park in Yonkers, N.Y., after the statue was attacked by vandals. Although it is unclear whether the vandalism is related to the recent controversy, activists in New York and elsewhere have targeted Columbus statues. (Mark Vergari/The Journal News via AP)
Mark Vergari/The Journal News
By Associated Press Published August 31, 2017 2:57 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A bust of Christopher Columbus has been knocked off its pedestal in a New York park, but it’s unclear whether the vandalism is related to the recent controversy over the explorer.

The Journal News says the damage was reported Tuesday at Columbus Memorial Park in Yonkers, just north of New York City.

The national soul-searching over whether to take down Confederate monuments has extended to other historical figures.

Activists in New York and elsewhere have targeted Columbus statues. The explorer is seen as a hero to many for “discovering” the New World, but he’s considered a murderous colonizer to Native Americans and others.

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino says “the statue craziness” is “ridiculous and must stop.”

Police say it’s also possible that “youthful vandalism” caused the damage.

