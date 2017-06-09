TPM News

CNN Dumps Host Reza Aslan After Anti-Trump Tweet

PIN-IT
Reza Azlan, left, and Norman Lear speak onstage during the "Rough Draft with Reza Aslan" panel at the Ovation 2016 Winter TCA on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
By DAVID BAUDER Published June 9, 2017 4:20 pm
Views

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN cut ties with author and television host Reza Aslan on Friday, less than a week after he profanely referred to President Donald Trump in a tweet about the London terror attacks.

The network said it was not continuing with a second season of “Believer,” Aslan’s series about different religions, which premiered last year. Only two weeks ago CNN dumped comedian Kathy Griffin, co-host of its annual New Year’s Eve celebration, when she was photographed holding a depiction of Trump’s severed head.

Angered about Trump’s social media commentary on the London terror attacks, Aslan tweeted last Saturday that “this piece of s— is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency, he’s an embarrassment to humankind.”Aslan also tweeted that Trump was a “man baby that must be ignored in times of crisis.”

The Iranian-born author later apologized “for my choice of words,” and CNN issued a statement saying “that kind of discourse is never appropriate.” But it wasn’t enough to save his show.

In a statement on Friday, Aslan said he was grateful to CNN for giving his series a chance.

“In these politically charged times, the tenor of our nation’s discourse has become complicated,” he said. “And I recognize that CNN needs to protect its brand as an unbiased news outlet. Similarly, I need to honor my voice. I am not a journalist. I am a social commentator and a scholar.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

New York Attorney General's Office 'Looking Into' Eric Trump Foundation 11 minutes ago

The New York attorney general’s office is looking into the Eric Trump Foundation following...

Trump Contradicts Tillerson Line On Blockade Of Qatar Within Hours 21 minutes ago

President Donald Trump contradicted his own secretary of state on Friday, hours after Rex Tillerson...

After Glaring Omission In Brussels, Trump Commits To NATO's Article 5 59 minutes ago

After declining on multiple occasions to affirm the United States commitment to Article 5...

Trump '100 Percent’ Willing To Testify Under Oath About Comey Conversations about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump said Friday that he would be "100 percent" willing to testify...

Trump On Comey: 'No Collusion. No Obstruction. He's A Leaker' about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Friday responded to fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony the previous...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.