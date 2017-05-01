TPM News

Chris Christie Conditionally Vetoes Bill Aimed At Getting Trump To Release His Taxes

PIN-IT
Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J., and his wife Mary Pat Christie look on as President Donald Trump signs House Joint Resolution 41 in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Associated Press Published May 1, 2017 1:31 pm
Views

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has conditionally vetoed a bill aimed at getting Republican President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, calling it a “transparent political stunt masquerading as a bill.”

The bill would require presidential and vice presidential candidates to release their income tax returns to get on the ballot in New Jersey. In would prohibit electors from voting for them if they didn’t comply.

In his conditional veto Monday, the Republican governor said the measure was unconstitutional and introduced because the Democrat-controlled legislature couldn’t cope with the results of November’s election.

Christie says he’s proposing an amendment to the bill that would eliminate the disclosure exemption for legislative records in the Open Records Act. He is sending back the bill to the Legislature for reconsideration.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep.: Insurance Will Cost More For Sick People Who Don't Lead 'Good Lives' 28 minutes ago

A Republican congressman said Monday that an amendment to the GOP's American Health Care...

Fox Pushes Back On Report That Hannity Seeking Exit After Shine's Resignation 56 minutes ago

Fox News on Monday denied that top host Sean Hannity is negotiating his own...

Trump Campaign Replaces Ad Showing National Security Adviser In Uniform about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s campaign organization removed a television ad from its YouTube account after...

Bill Shine Out At Fox Amid Allegations He Retaliated Against Ailes Accusers about 3 hours ago

Bill Shine, the former co-president of Fox News, left the network on Monday amid accusations...

White House Doubles Down: Targeting Press With Libel Laws 'Being Looked Into' about 3 hours ago

The White House maintained on Monday that it is looking into ways to create...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Kristin Salaky
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
Developer
Matt Fortuna
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.