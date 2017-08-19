TPM News

Carl Icahn Steps Down As Informal Advisor To Trump

PIN-IT
Private equity investor Carl Icahn speaks at the World Business Forum on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2007 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Josh Boak Published August 19, 2017 9:49 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has lost another informal adviser from the business world: billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who gave the White House guidance on its deregulation efforts.

Icahn said in a letter to Trump released Friday that he is stepping down to prevent “partisan bickering” about his unofficial role that Democrats suggested could benefit him financially. Trump lost a pair of business advisory councils on Wednesday over his inability to condemn the role white supremacists played in violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

But Icahn — who made his name and fortune as a corporate raider in the 1980s — indicated that his resignation was due to criticism regarding the appearance of possible ethical conflicts.

“I never had access to nonpublic information or profited from my position, nor do I believe that my role presented conflicts of interest,” Icahn wrote.

He added that, out of an abundance of caution, he had limited his input to broad matters of policy about the oil-refining industry. Icahn controls a sizable stake in refiner CVR Energy. As an unofficial adviser, Icahn wasn’t required to submit financial records to the Office of Government Ethics to address any conflicts of interest.

Icahn also said he was stepping down because he didn’t want to cloud the work of Neomi Rao, who as head of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs is the administration’s point person on regulations.

On the campaign trail, Trump praised Icahn as the kind of tenacious dealmaker that he would bring into his administration.

At an August 2015 event in South Carolina, Trump called Icahn “one of the best” and indicated that he might be in charge of negotiating U.S. trade deals.

“If I put Carl in charge of Japan, ‘Carl, handle Japan trade deals,'” Trump said. “It’s over, just walk away, let him run the — oh, forget it. They even know that they don’t have a chance. OK? It’s over.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Kal Penn To Trump: 'You Can't Break Up With Us After We Broke Up With You' about 16 hours ago

Actor Kal Penn had a simple message for President Donald Trump Friday afternoon: “You...

CNN Host Needs A Sip Of Water Just To Finish Describing Trump's Month about 17 hours ago

CNN's Brooke Bannon on Friday took a novel approach to recounting the month's coverage...

Breitbart Editor Declares 'WAR,' Warns Of 'Schwarzenegger 2.0' Without Bannon about 19 hours ago

After declaring “WAR” following news of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s ouster, Breitbart...

Six Flags Park In Texas Replaces 5 Flags With Stars And Stripes about 19 hours ago

More like one flag. The Six Flags Over Texas amusement park in Arlington, Texas...

Bannon Out: Looking Back At The Trump Aide’s Wild Year about 19 hours ago

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will end his tenure in the White House...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.