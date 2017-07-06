California Gov. Jerry Brown Plans To Host 2018 Global Climate Action Summit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown plans to convene a Global Climate Action Summit next year in his latest action to position the state as a leader in battling global warming as the White House recedes.

Brown will announce the summit Thursday in a video message to the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany. President Donald Trump is also in Hamburg for a meeting of the Group of 20 economic powers.

The climate conference is scheduled for September 2018 in San Francisco. It will feature representatives of subnational governments, businesses, investors and others meeting to highlight action to fight global warming and to “spur deeper commitment” from national governments.

Brown will say that Trump “doesn’t speak for the rest of America” in choosing to withdraw from the international Paris climate agreement.