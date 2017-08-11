TPM News

California’s Attorney General Sues EPA For Not Providing Records On Pruitt

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Don Thompson Published August 11, 2017 3:54 pm
Views

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday for failing to provide records he contends could show conflicts of interest by Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, is trying to force the agency to release documents he requested in April. He is among state officials nationwide who have vowed to oppose the Trump administration on issues such as climate change and immigration.

Becerra contends Pruitt may have conflicts, particularly because the EPA administrator is now reviewing numerous regulations that he opposed while serving as Oklahoma’s attorney general. Pruitt, a Republican, sued or took part in legal actions against the EPA 14 times.

EPA officials did not respond to telephone and email requests for comment.

The suit filed in Washington, D.C., federal court says the EPA failed to respond as required by May and still has not provided the documents despite Becerra sending a notice of violation in June.

“Administrator Pruitt and the Trump administration are not above the law,” Becerra said in a statement. “The public has a right to know whether Administrator Pruitt and the EPA have complied with federal ethics laws. Administrator Pruitt’s ability to serve as an impartial decision maker merits close examination.”

David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition, said it is relatively unusual for state officials to request documents under the federal Freedom of Information Act but there’s nothing improper about it. The federal government is required to respond as it would to any other such request, Snyder said.

Pruitt signed a memorandum in May saying he would recuse himself from some cases in which he had sued the EPA while serving as Oklahoma’s attorney general.

But Becerra said the memo makes clear that Pruitt would not avoid participating in related matters being reviewed by the agency.

Becerra requested documents in dozens of categories, including those related to Pruitt’s ethics agreements and his communications about federal climate change policies.

“Mr. Pruitt’s public attacks on the legal and factual justification EPA provided for many rules, including his filing of lawsuits seeking to invalidate them, while Oklahoma attorney general, raise a question regarding his ability to participate in administrative processes and rulemakings concerning these same rules with the impartiality required by federal law,” contends the lawsuit.

The suit says the EPA acknowledged receiving Becerra’s records request and assigned it a “tracking number” on April 7. The agency said in subsequent letters and telephone calls that it would respond but still has not, the suit says.

Snyder said that Becerra seems to be acting properly even if there is a political motivation behind his records request to President Donald Trump’s administration. Suing is legitimate recourse given the EPA has failed to say whether the records are disclosable or not, he said.

“These are two officials, Pruitt and Becerra, who are on opposite sides of the political aisle, so there’s a given that it seems obviously there’s a political angle here,” Snyder said. “But that doesn’t mean that Becerra or any other state official is not entitled to request records under FOIA. The government is not allowed to distinguish who it provides records to based on what it thinks the motivations are.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Poll: Roy Moore Leads In Alabama Senate Special Election GOP Primary about 1 hours ago

The former chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court is in the lead ahead of...

PHOTOS: White House Undergoes 'Long Planned' Renovation about 2 hours ago

The Associated Press this week published a collection of images from what President Donald...

Dem Rep: NRA And Dana Loesch ‘Quickly Becoming Domestic Security Threats’ about 4 hours ago

The National Riffle Association's response -- or lack thereof -- regarding the death of ...

Reports: Spike In Rates At Trump DC Hotel Helped Reverse Expected Losses about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel had a lower occupancy rate than the industry average...

Report: Congressional Investigators Are Keen To Talk To Trump’s Secretary about 4 hours ago

Rhona Graff, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal secretary, is now on the long list...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.