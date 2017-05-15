TPM News

Barron Trump To Attend Private Episcopal School In Maryland This Fall

President-elect Donald Trump, left, arrives to speak at an election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. From left, Trump, his son Barron, wife Melania, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Published May 15, 2017 11:28 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump has announced that her son, Barron, will attend a private Episcopal school in Maryland beginning this fall.

Eleven-year-old Barron is finishing the current school year at a private institution in New York. He has been living there with his mother since Donald Trump took office in January.

The first lady announced Monday that — beginning this fall — Barron will become a student at the private St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland.

She says St. Andrews is known for its diverse community and its commitment to academic excellence.

Tuition ranges from more than $23,000 for pre-K to more than $40,000 for grades 9-12.

President Donald Trump has said his wife and youngest child will relocate to the White House after the current school year.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

