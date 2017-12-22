AL Senate Race To Officially End Next Week With Certified Doug Jones Win

TPM News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama election officials say they will certify Democratic candidate Doug Jones’ upset victory over Republican rival Roy Moore next week.

The Alabama Secretary of State announced in a statement Friday that the election results would be finalized next Thursday.

Jones defeated Moore on Dec. 12 to become the first Democrat elected to the Senate from Alabama in a quarter-century. Moore was besieged by decades-old accusations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls when he was in his 30s. He has denied the allegations.

Moore has not conceded the race. In a Thursday fundraising letter to his supporters, Moore said he needs donations to investigate what he calls reports of fraud and irregularities in the election.

