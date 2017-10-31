TPM Muckraker They've got muck; we've got rakes.

READ: Papadopoulos Charges With The Mystery Trump Camp Officials Filled In

PIN-IT
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published October 31, 2017 5:32 pm
Views

Former Trump adviser George Papadopolous’ newly-released plea agreement is littered with the redacted names of other campaign officials he allegedly informed about his efforts to hook them up with Russian nationals, making prosecutors’ claims rather hard to follow.

TPM’s design team has gone through the document and plugged in the missing names of those senior campaign staffers, as identified by the Washington Post, to make it easier to parse.

Per the Post’s reporting, the “high-ranking campaign official” was former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; “another high-ranking campaign official” was campaign chairman Paul Manafort; “another campaign official” was chairman Manafort’s deputy Rick Gates. The “campaign supervisor” was campaign co-chair and policy adviser Sam Clovis, as his attorney confirmed to the newspaper. And one “senior policy advisor” referenced in the document has yet to be identified.

Check out TPM’s annotated document below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NYC Mayor: Eight Dead After Driver Rams Into People On Bike Path 46 minutes ago

Eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured on Tuesday after a...

WH: Media Should Stop Pushing Narrative That We Are 'Racially Charged' about 2 hours ago

The White House blamed the media for pushing a “racially charged and divided White...

White House Stands By USDA Nom Clovis Despite His Emails With Papadopolous about 2 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday afternoon indicated that the administration...

Feinstein Gives Fullest Picture Yet Of The Extent Of Russia's Social Media Push about 2 hours ago

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the social media portion of Russia's 2016 election...

Nigel Farage: 'Jewish Lobby' Has Outsize Influenced In US Politics about 3 hours ago

Former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage opined Monday on the what he said...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.