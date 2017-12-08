TPM Muckraker They've got muck; we've got rakes.

Mueller Team Hands Over 400,000 Items Of Evidence To Manafort And Gates

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, departs at Federal District Court in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to federal authorities Monday, according to reports and a person familiar with the matter. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published December 8, 2017 3:31 pm
By Monday, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team will have handed over to Paul Manafort’s and Rick Gates’ attorneys 400,000 items of evidence in its case against the two former Trump campaign officials as part of the pre-trial discovery process, according to a court document Mueller filed Friday.

The filing, ahead of a status conference slated for Monday, sheds additional light on aspects of Mueller’s investigation into Manafort and Gates. The two men were charged with tax evasion, money laundering and failure to disclose lobbying for foreign agents as part of Mueller’s larger Russia probe. They both have pleaded not guilty.

The 400,000 documents include “financial records, records from vendors identified in the indictment, email communications involving the defendants, and corporate records,” Mueller’s filing said. Mueller also has turned over copies of material found on 36 devices, including laptops, phones and thumb drives. Those devices were obtained in a previously reported early morning raid of Manafort’s home in Virginia in late July.

The filing said that “copies of search warrants and related applications for two searches conducted as part of the investigation were also provided.” It is unclear if the second search is separate from the raid originally reported on Manafort’s home. All told, “copies of fifteen search/seizure warrants and related applications” are being turned over to the defense.

Mueller’s discovery production has happened in four phases, starting on Nov. 17 — two days after the judge in the case, U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson Berman, imposed an order limiting access to the discovery evidence to the parties involved in the case — and continuing on Nov. 22, Dec. 1, and on Friday.

Among the evidence produced on Nov. 17 were “documents from Manafort’s tax preparer that were identified by the government as particularly relevant,” Mueller’s filing said.

In Mueller’s indictment against Manafort and Gates earlier this fall, he said that they “repeatedly provided false information to financial bookkeepers, tax accountants, and legal counsel, among others.”

Read the full filing below:

