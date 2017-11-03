TPM Muckraker They've got muck; we've got rakes.

Manafort Asks Court To Give Him More Time To Put Together A Bail Package

PIN-IT
Matt Rourke/AP
By Published November 3, 2017 4:57 pm
Views

After blowing a deadline to file a motion asking for Paul Manafort to be released from home confinement, the former Trump campaign chairman’s lawyers on Friday asked federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson for more time so they could put together a bail package that would secure his release from house arrest.

The filing comes in the case Special Counsel Robert Mueller brought against Manafort as part of its larger probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Manafort is charged with tax evasion, money laundering and failing to disclose foreign lobbying. According to Manafort’s attorneys, they have been in “continuing” discussions with the government to come up with a bail agreement that can also pass muster with the judge, who strongly suggested in open court Thursday that she would require a secured bond.

“More particularly, taking into account the points raised by the Court at yesterday’s conference, counsel for Mr. Manafort have been actively attempting to identify assets that can be pledged as part of a bail package that the Government and Mr. Manafort can agree upon and submit for the Court’s consideration,” Manafort attorney Kevin Downing said in the filing. “This has been occurring since the status conference yesterday, through last evening, and continuing throughout today. The discussions are progressing, but additional time is necessary to finalize the particulars of a jointly agreed-upon bail recommendation. ”

The judge had asked Manafort’s attorneys to file a motion by midnight Thursday outlining the conditions of release he would be seeking. Manafort has been under home arrest after turning himself into the FBI on Monday.

Friday’s filing says in at footnote that Downing initially thought that he would be able to meet Thursday night deadline by just reformatting a court document he had previously filed seeking Manafort’s release in a more formal manner. But after “carefully considering the Court’s comments” at Thursday’s hearing — during which Jackson signaled she would be reluctant to release Manafort without GPS monitoring or a more significant bond package — he “abandoned” that plan.

“Counsel was not in a position last evening to make certain representations contained in this Motion, which required additional discussions with the Office of Special Counsel,” the footnote said.

Manafort’s attorneys went on to suggest that they may be able to keep to the current plan of having a hearing Monday morning to discuss releasing Manafort, but in the scenario that they and the government can’t come to a deal, or if the court doesn’t feel it has enough time to review the deal, that hearing might also need to be pushed back.

It’s been reported that the legal costs stemming from Mueller’s investigation have been a financial burden on Manafort. He parted ways with the initial law firm he hired for the investigation, the prominent but costly firm WilmerHale, in August. Downing left the firm he had worked for, Miller & Chevalier, two weeks after taking on Manafort as a client.

Read the full document below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tierney Sneed
Tierney Sneed is a reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked for U.S. News and World Report. She grew up in Florida and attended Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

New Republic Publisher Resigns Amid Misconduct Inquiry 23 minutes ago

The publisher of the New Republic resigned on Friday, four days after he was...

Caputo: Papadopoulos Was 'Stupid,' Had 'No Business' Attending Meeting about 2 hours ago

A former foreign policy adviser for Donald Trump’s campaign who pleaded guilty to lying...

Trump: It's A 'Total Disgrace' That Bergdahl Will Not Face Prison Time about 3 hours ago

After a military judge ruled Friday that Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will not face prison...

Report: At ‘Breitbart Embassy,’ House GOP And Bannon Reach Understanding about 4 hours ago

Former White House chief strategist and current Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon on...

Campaign Adviser On Aide's Proposal To Meet With Putin: Trump 'Heard Him Out' about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump listened when a campaign adviser floated the idea of arranging a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.