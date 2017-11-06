READ: House Intel Committee Releases Full Transcript Of Carter Page Testimony

The House Intelligence Committee on Monday night released the full, unclassified transcript that former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page’s provided in closed-door testimony last week.

This release was specifically requested by Page, who spent months going back and forth with lawmakers over the terms of his testimony and which requested documents he would agree to produce. The former Trump foreign policy aide met with the Senate Intelligence Committee last week as well, and sat for some 10 hours of interviews with the FBI about his contacts with Russia in multiple interviews this spring.

Page has consistently dismissed investigations into that country’s interference in the U.S. presidential election, referring to them as a “witch hunt.”

The full 243-page document is below.