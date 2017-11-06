TPM Muckraker They've got muck; we've got rakes.

READ: House Intel Committee Releases Full Transcript Of Carter Page Testimony

PIN-IT
Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, speaks with reporters briefly following a day of questions from the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published November 6, 2017 8:59 pm
Views

The House Intelligence Committee on Monday night released the full, unclassified transcript that former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page’s provided in closed-door testimony last week.

This release was specifically requested by Page, who spent months going back and forth with lawmakers over the terms of his testimony and which requested documents he would agree to produce. The former Trump foreign policy aide met with the Senate Intelligence Committee last week as well, and sat for some 10 hours of interviews with the FBI about his contacts with Russia in multiple interviews this spring.

Page has consistently dismissed investigations into that country’s interference in the U.S. presidential election, referring to them as a “witch hunt.”

The full 243-page document is below.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Reportedly Made Top Aide Fetch Him McDonald's Instead Of WH Burger 2 minutes ago

President Donald Trump has brought his love of fast food into the White House....

Rep. Ted Lieu On Skipping Congressional Moment Of Silence: 'I Will Not Be Silent' 18 minutes ago

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) on Monday skipped a congressional moment of silence for the...

Forbes: Wilbur Ross ‘Lied’ About Being A Billionaire about 1 hours ago

Forbes magazine has found out that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is not, in fact,...

Former Aides Accuse Dem Rep. Of Ignoring Complaints About Top Staffer about 2 hours ago

Three former aides to Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI) told Politico that the congresswoman ignored...

New Yorker Details 'Army Of Spies' Weinstein Used To Combat Allegations about 2 hours ago

The New Yorker, which in October published an explosive exposé detailing decades of rape and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.