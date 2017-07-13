TPM Livewire

Spox: Pence Had No Meetings With Russian Gov’t-Associated Individuals

PIN-IT
"It was the right decision at the right time," says Vice President Mike Pence when asked about President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director Comey, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published July 13, 2017 9:50 am

A spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence told TPM on Thursday that Pence did not have any meetings with individuals associated with the Russian government before assuming his current office.

“The Vice President had no meetings with any individual associated with the Russian government during the campaign or transition,” Marc Lotter told TPM in an email.

The statement came after a striking interview with Fox News’ Bill Hemmer on Wednesday, in which Lotter appeared to dodge the same question three times.

“Did the vice president ever meet with representatives from Russia?” Hemmer asked Lotter on Wednesday.

“The vice president is not focused on the areas where — on this campaign — especially things that happened even before he was even on the ticket,” Lotter replied. “As he has said, when he joined the campaign, his entire focus was on talking to the American people.”

Hemmer let Lotter finish and tried again: “Fully aware of the statement there. Just come back to this question. If it wasn’t a private citizen from Russia, did he ever meet with representatives from the Russian government during the campaign?”

“That’s stuff that the special prosecutors and the counsels are all looking at,” Lotter said again. “I can tell you that in all my time with the vice president I knew that he was focused entirely on talking to the American people.”

“Just to nail that down so we’re clear, is that a yes or a no?” Hemmer asked. “Did he or did he not, and was it relevant in fact?”

“I’m not aware of anything that I have seen,” Lotter said. “All of the focus that I saw with vice president Pence during the campaign and since then has been focused on working the agenda that the people sent him to Washington to accomplish.”

The dodges on Wednesday came after two assertions made by Pence on Jan. 15 — that no one in the Trump campaign met with Russians who were trying to meddle in the election, and that then-National Security Adviser designate Michael Flynn did not discuss sanctions with Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak — were proven to be incorrect.

On Tuesday, Lotter told TPM in an email that “[t]he Vice President was not aware of the meeting,” between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in June 2016.

As revealed in emails published by Trump Jr. shortly before a New York Times report on them, the meeting came after an associate of the Trump family, Rob Goldstone, promised Trump Jr. a meeting with a Russian lawyer with dirt on Hillary Clinton provided as part of the Russian government’s effort to aide Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

H/t HuffPost.

This post has been updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WATCH LIVE: Trump, French President Hold Joint Presser At 12:25 PM ET 4 minutes ago

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are scheduled to hold a joint press...

GOP Senators Unveil Alternative To Current Obamacare Repeal Bill 25 minutes ago

Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Thursday revealed an alternate proposal...

DOJ Releases 'Heavily Redacted' Sessions Security Clearance Form about 1 hours ago

The Department of Justice missed a court-ordered deadline to release portions of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’...

GOP Rep. Agrees With POTUS That It's Not Clear Putin Favored Trump In 2016 about 2 hours ago

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) on Thursday morning argued that President Donald Trump is right to...

Spox: Pence Had No Meetings With Russian Gov't-Associated Individuals about 2 hours ago

A spokesperson for Vice President Mike Pence told TPM on Thursday that Pence did...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.