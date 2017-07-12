TPM Livewire

Trump’s FBI Nominee Says Russia Investigation ‘Not A Witch Hunt’

PIN-IT
FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published July 12, 2017 11:32 am

President Trump has repeatedly called the special counsel investigation into potential coordination between his campaign and Russian election interference efforts a “witch hunt.”

On Wednesday, his nominee to lead the FBI, Christopher Wray, indicated that he does not agree.

I do not consider Director Mueller to be on a witch hunt,” Wray said under questioning by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). 

During the hearing, Wray revealed his willingness to disagree not just with the president but with his predecessor James Comey, who he criticized for holding a press conference last summer on the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s e-mail server even though no criminal wrongdoing was proven.

“I can’t imagine a situation where I would give a press conference on an uncharged individual,” he said. “I can’t think of a time where anyone in the FBI, much less a director, provided derogatory information about uncharged individuals.” 

“In my experience as a prosecutor and as head of the criminal division, I understand there to be department policies that govern public comments about uncharged individuals,” he added. “I think those policies are there for a reason. I would follow those policies.” 

Wray was very hesitant and visibly uncomfortable commenting on matters that are under ongoing investigation, including Comey’s fateful press conference, which may have influenced the outcome of the 2016 election. He was similarly wary of commenting about the recently revealed emails of Donald Trump, Jr., which revealed a willingness to take a meeting with a Russian government attorney promising compromising information on Hillary Clinton as part of Russian government efforts to help his father’s campaign.

Wray carefully avoided saying that Trump Jr. did anything unlawful, suggesting only that he should have informed the FBI about the Russian government’s offer of information.

“Any threat or effort to interfere with our elections from any nation state or any non-state actor is the kind of thing the FBI would want to know,” he said. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump's FBI Nominee Says Russia Investigation 'Not A Witch Hunt' 4 minutes ago

President Trump has repeatedly called the special counsel investigation into potential coordination between his...

Krauthammer: ‘Hell Of A Defense’ To Claim ‘Your Collusion Was Incompetent’ 5 minutes ago

A columnist and longtime defender of President Donald Trump’s innocence regarding Russia blasted Donald Trump...

Amid Don Jr. Fallout, Trump Reportedly Channels Anger At His Personal Lawyer 27 minutes ago

With questions about whether the Trump team colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 campaign...

Report: 'Republican Operatives’ Close To WH Digging Up Dirt On Journalists 53 minutes ago

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Republican operatives close to the White House have begun...

Report: Trump Aides Aboard AF1 Crafted Don Jr.'s Statement On Russian Meeting about 1 hours ago

A team of advisers to the President crafted Donald Trump, Jr.'s initial statement on...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.